Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $874.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

