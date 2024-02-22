Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE RCUS traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,839. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

