Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 1,866,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 186,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 101,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 312,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.