ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $26.35. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 518,680 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 431,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

