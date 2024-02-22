Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,674 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 271,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 1,048,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,636. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on APLD

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.