Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). Insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,775 ($22.35) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21). The company has a market capitalization of £17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,669.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,506.40.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,875.97%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

