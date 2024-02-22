Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Head-To-Head Review

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.31 -$14.86 million ($1.69) -14.57 PetVivo $1.05 million 19.24 -$8.72 million ($0.86) -1.40

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -15.05% -3.32% -2.74% PetVivo -1,016.64% -1,319.59% -299.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than PetVivo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats PetVivo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

