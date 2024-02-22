Anglo American plc Announces Dividend of $0.41 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anglo American Stock Up 3.6 %

AAL opened at GBX 1,779.20 ($22.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,326.07, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,838.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,030.10. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,104 ($39.08).

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,580.21). 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.12) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.48) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.15) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,622.86 ($33.03).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

