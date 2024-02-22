Analyzing Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) & Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ)

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tile Shop and Bed, Bath & Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.73 $15.70 million $0.25 26.04 Bed, Bath & Beyond $5.34 billion 0.01 -$3.50 billion ($15.20) -0.01

Analyst Recommendations

Tile Shop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed, Bath & Beyond. Bed, Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tile Shop and Bed, Bath & Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Bed, Bath & Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and Bed, Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 2.86% 9.56% 3.28% Bed, Bath & Beyond N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed, Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tile Shop beats Bed, Bath & Beyond on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Bed, Bath & Beyond

bed bath & beyond inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. it sells a range of domestic merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and certain juvenile products. the company also offers health and beauty care items, and giftware and household items, as well as infant and toddler merchandise. bed bath & beyond inc. operates stores under the names of bed bath & beyond (bbb); christmas tree shops; christmas tree shops andthat! or andthat! (cts); harmon or harmon face values (harmon); buybuy baby (baby); and world market, cost plus world market, and cost plus (cost plus world market). in addition, it provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, food service, healthcare, and other industries.

