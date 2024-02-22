Analyzing Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Yara International ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $5.47 billion 1.21 $796.07 million N/A N/A Yara International ASA $15.55 billion 0.54 $48.00 million $0.10 165.00

Profitability

Taylor Wimpey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yara International ASA.

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 0.32% 3.65% 1.70%

Dividends

Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Yara International ASA pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Taylor Wimpey and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 1 0 1 0 2.00

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a hand held nitrogen measurement tool; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

