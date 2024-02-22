Analysts Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$15.09

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -140.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

