Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 897.20

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 921.50 ($11.60).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
