Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) recently:
- 2/15/2024 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
NYSE EMN opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.