Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) recently:

2/15/2024 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

