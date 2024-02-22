Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.36 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,421. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.13.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.