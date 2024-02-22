Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $226.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADI. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.27. 2,079,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,390. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

