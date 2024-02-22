Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.29. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

