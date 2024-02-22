Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. 3,682,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,594.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 894,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 870,560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

