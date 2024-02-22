Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.1 million-$72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 236,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amplitude by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 184,844 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

