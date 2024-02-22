Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 287,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $400.94. The company had a trading volume of 63,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.61 and a 200 day moving average of $353.77. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,817 shares of company stock worth $28,634,722. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.