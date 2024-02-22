American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $80,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.