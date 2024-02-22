American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
American States Water Stock Performance
AWR stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 93,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,711. American States Water has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
American States Water Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on American States Water
About American States Water
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American States Water
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.