American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWR stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 93,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,711. American States Water has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

