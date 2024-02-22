American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %

AMNB opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.92. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.