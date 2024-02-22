American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $49.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $51,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

