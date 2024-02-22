Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

AMED opened at $93.61 on Thursday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amedisys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

