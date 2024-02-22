Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,570,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 8,319,762 shares.The stock last traded at $2.61 and had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Stock Up 1.6 %

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,059,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,368,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.