Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $19,623.60 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) VP Mandy Tenner sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $19,623.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $734.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

