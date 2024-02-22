Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for 4.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Alteryx worth $23,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 317,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

