AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 5,449 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 218,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

