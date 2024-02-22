AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 47 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 38.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,993,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 368,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,406,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 14.5% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.63.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $653.86. 647,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,510. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $664.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.03 and its 200-day moving average is $563.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

