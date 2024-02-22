AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.56. 867,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

