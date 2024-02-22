AlphaCore Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,322,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,945. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.