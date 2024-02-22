AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 414 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $199.58. 20,511,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,552,883. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.04 and a 200 day moving average of $185.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

