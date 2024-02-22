AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 2,457 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

PFE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,500,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,078,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

