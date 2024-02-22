AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

XT traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,879. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

