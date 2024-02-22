AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 0.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,946,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,889,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

Shares of XCEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 49,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,691. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

