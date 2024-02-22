AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 391,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,790. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.