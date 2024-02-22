AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 828 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock valued at $371,195,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

