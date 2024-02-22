AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 1,962,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,575. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

