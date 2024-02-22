AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 10,912 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 6.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.39. 56,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,650. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $289.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day moving average of $261.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

