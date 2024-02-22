ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. ALLETE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

NYSE ALE opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

