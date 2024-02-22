ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ALLETE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

