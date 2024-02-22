Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.88. 168,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 676,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

