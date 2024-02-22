Alight’s (ALIT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Alight alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

Alight Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alight by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 282,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.