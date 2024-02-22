Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.611 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

Alight Stock Down 3.4 %

ALIT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,358,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

