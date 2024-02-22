Algert Global LLC Sells 19,968 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 561,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $183.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.