Algert Global LLC Sells 12,852 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $187.17. 30,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $190.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

