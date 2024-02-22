Algert Global LLC Raises Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.31% of PriceSmart worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

