Algert Global LLC Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Harley-Davidson worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. 213,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

