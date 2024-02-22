Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,519. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

