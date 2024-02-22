Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000. Driven Brands comprises about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Driven Brands Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 1,162,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

